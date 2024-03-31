The arrest of Bahar Uddin, the “Druglord of the North east” is a timely reminder to the Naga people the kind of government one should elect. Bahar Uddin is a creation of the lawlessness and corruption which has come to define the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio since he took over the helms of the state in 2003.

Uddin, who has been operating his drug empire out of Dimapur for decades, was arrested in a joint operation between Nagaland and Assam police on March 22, 2023. His arrest is seen as a significant victory in the “War on Drugs,” declared by Nagaland Police under the initiative of the current DGP, Rupin Sharma.

The Rising People’s Party (RPP) has stated that Uddin’s reign of terror is a direct result of the lawlessness and corruption that has come to define the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio since 2003.

The RPP has also challenged the PDA government to attach Uddin’s properties under the relevant section of the law dealing with drugs and psychotropic substances with immediate effect.