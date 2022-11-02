The Rising People's Party (RPP) has demanded the removal of Nagaland DGP T. John Longkumer who has been reinstated on the recommendation of the state government post his retirement for another 6 months.

Further raising its concern, the RPP in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India alleged that the 6 months service extension of Nagaland DGP T John Longkumer who had retired on 31st August 2022 on the recommendation of the state government in blatant disregard of the Supreme Court of India guidelines is nothing but abuse of state power for which your authority is requested to take cognizance on the subject matter.

The letter added that "the letter written by Chief Minister Rio to the Home Minister of India Amit Shah is a crystal clear indication that the state government wants to retain the services of the present DGP for political reasons."

The RPP claimed that on 25 August 2022, the Chief Minister’s letter mentioned that “It is also worth mentioning that the state is facing assembly elections in a few months’ time and it is essential to have continuity at the top leadership of the police force to deal with any law and order problems that may arise during elections (copy of the letter enclosed).”

Slamming the Rio-led government, the RPP alleged that the state intends to manipulate the police force and the administrative machinery to subvert free and fair elections.

Addressing the letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the RRP said that "the letter of the UPSC to the chief secretary dated 1st April 2022, clearly refused to entertain T. John Longkumer since the latter had already superannuated from service, and that he was required to be deleted from the eligibility list as sent by the state government (copy of the letter enclosed)"

Given the circumstances, the Nagaland Law Students’ Federation/Vitho Zao approached the Supreme Court of India for redressal. Thus, the Supreme Court vide Writ Petition (Civil) No. 310/1996, dated 17/10/2022, passed the order that “In view of the communication which has been issued by the UPSC on 1st April 2022, the state of Nagaland must immediately send the list of empanelled officers for appointment to the post of DGP….The list of eligible officers who are empanelled shall be communicated to the UPSC no later than 31 October 2022. The UPSC shall take a decision thereon on or before 30 November 2022 (copy of the court order enclosed).”

Hence, the RPP has urged the Chief Election Commissioner of India to take steps for the removal of the incumbent DGP in view of his irregular appointment and Supreme Court observation.