To address concerns over illegal immigration and protect the indigenous identity of Nagaland, the Rising People's Party on October 27 submitted a comprehensive petition. The document highlights the controversy surrounding the appointment of Abdul Kayum Talukdar as the GB of New Market and proposes various measures to strengthen the enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

The Rising People's Party expresses concerns over the appointment of individuals from non-indigenous communities as "Gaon Buras" (GBs) in Dimapur. The petition suggests using terms like "Marwari Representative" or "Muslim Representative" for non-Naga appointees and insists that they must be indigenous people or descendants of pre-1963 inhabitants of the state.

The petition calls for all Temporary Residential Permits (TRPs) issued in violation of the 1981 Home Department notification to be declared null and void. This is crucial, given the quasi-legal nature of TRPs, to prevent their misuse for various official purposes.

Non-Naga non-indigenous people who acquired land or immovable property in the state before Dimapur was declared a Tribal Belt in 1979 may be exempted from the ILP regime. The proposal suggests taxing their properties while creating a database for monitoring.

Those without land/immovable property but with business licenses issued prior to the declaration of Dimapur as a Tribal Belt could also be exempted from the ILP regime.

For non-Naga non-indigenous inhabitants without land/immovable property but with business licenses issued after the declaration of Dimapur as a Tribal Belt in 1979, the ILP regime should apply.

The petition proposes that the rest of the non-indigenous floating population in Nagaland should be subjected to the ILP regime.

The Rising People's Party suggests the establishment of a Foreigners Tribunal and a separate department to handle illegal immigration. They also recommend enhancing checks at all entry points and digitizing immigration records.

The petition suggests modifying the proposed railway line to Zubza so that only goods, not passengers, are ferried from the Shokhuvi station onwards.

The Rising People's Party stated the urgency of addressing the issues of immigration and the potential impact on the indigenous population of Nagaland. While the proposed points may not be a one-size-fits-all solution, they are seen as essential steps to mitigate the effects of immigration on the state.