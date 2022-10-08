Slamming the Nagaland government, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) has alleged that the government has failed to manage the education department of the state.

Claiming it to be the state’s dirtiest department, the education department totally needs to be overhauled.

Further, in a press release, it stated that much-needed reforms in the education sector will be undertaken once the party comes to power.

Highlighting a series of promises the RPP in its release said that it will reform the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) which will minimize manipulations in the interview stage, the present interview marks in the NCS exam will be slashed from 55 to 25. Similarly with other exams also.

Also, a law will be enacted whereby all the vacant posts in the departments will be compulsorily requisitioned to the NPSC/NSSB as the present system will be a thing of the past.

All MCQ answer keys (prelims and mains) for both Civil and Technical exams will be declared within 15 days after the examination.



Domain experts will be inducted as board members of the NPSC. There shall be no room for failed politicians or party workers on the board.

The party will also make it compulsory for NPSC to maintain a fixed annual calendar for the conduct of exams.

On the other hand, for Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) there will be no more interviews along with a Teachers’ Selection Board to come up as presently selection of teachers up to the Higher Secondary level fall neither under NPSC nor NSSB.

After the written stage is over, there will be an arduous Interview stage where the interviewers will be a set of empanelled university professors. The interviewers’ position is not permanent but on a rotation basis and for a fixed period.

With this, all ghost and proxy teachers will be identified and action will be taken, the communitization of teaching/SMCs will be discontinued.

The regional party also assured of diversification of curriculum – skill-based - as per the aptitude of the student from class 8 onwards which is as per the recommendation of the Mudaliar Commission.