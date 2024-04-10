The Rising People's Party of Nagaland has issued a press statement, disputing the Chief Minister's claim at the PDA Co-ordination meeting held on April 8, that the 'NDPP led Government will never compromise the faith and identity of Nagas.'

The party alleges that in 2010, CM Rio approved the establishment of the Rani Gaidinliu Library-cum-Memorial Museum at Kohima, which they claim could have become a centre for Heraka and RSS activities in the state.

They also accuse him of failing to condemn the persecution of Christians, the burning of 249 churches, and the alleged persecution of the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur.

The party criticises Rio's silence on the Assam Healing Practices Act which imperils Christian missions and the declaration of Easter Sunday 2024 as a working day by Nagaland University.



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They also question the appointment of Yoga teachers in all government schools and the ban on the dog meat trade in the state.

The party further alleges that Rio did not oppose the beef ban imposed by Amit Shah and remained silent on the imposition of Hindi in schools.

They also criticise his response to the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime, alleging that he proposed a compromise.

They further accuse the NDPP government of laxity in implementing the ILP in Dimapur, which, they claim, has become a breeding ground for immigrants and fundamentalist organisations.

The party concludes by stating that Nagaland is under threat from within and outside, while the NDPP remains oblivious.