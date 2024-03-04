In a scathing critique of the recently passed 2024-25 state budget, opposition voices have labeled it as a lackluster exercise in creativity, branding it a mere replication of central government schemes and past initiatives. The budget, which received the dubious endorsement of the NDPP Media and Communication Committee as 'visionary', has sparked widespread skepticism and outrage.

The Rising People's Party has led the charge in denouncing the budget, highlighting its glaring deficiencies and disconnect from the actual needs of the state. The party's spokesperson minced no words, accusing the ruling government of resorting to sycophancy and intellectual dishonesty in their appraisal of the budget.

Central to the criticism is the failure to grasp the essence of a "state budget." Opposition leaders argue that initiatives such as Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and contributions from external entities like the government of Japan or the FORTIS Group should not be conflated with the state's own fiscal planning. Questions have been raised regarding the allocation of funds, such as the Rs. 180 crore sanctioned for ENPO areas under PM-DevINE, with critics demanding clarity on its relevance to the state budget.

Furthermore, the budget's purported achievements, such as hosting the Khelo India University games, have been dismissed as attempts to take credit for past endeavors that required no state expenditure. The Chief Minister's eagerness to tout existing projects as new initiatives has drawn sharp rebuke, with accusations of misleading the public and manipulating budgetary figures.

Opposition voices have lambasted the budget for its failure to address the pressing needs of the common man, sports persons, entrepreneurs, elderly, and farmers. Instead, they argue, it appears to have been copied verbatim from central government rhetoric, devoid of originality or concrete measures to uplift the state's populace.

The State Budget 2024-25 stands accused of being a copy-pasted con job, emblematic of a lack of vision and innovation on the part of the ruling government.