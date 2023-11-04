The Rising People's Party (RPP) engaged in a constructive dialogue with the Hon'ble Advisor of School Education, Dr. Kekhrie Yhome, in an effort to enhance the efficiency and professionalism of the department. The meeting took place on November 3, 2023, at Dr. Yhome's residence, where the RPP submitted key points for consideration aimed at improving the state's education system.

The RPP, acknowledging Dr. Yhome's efforts to address long-standing issues within the department, provided recommendations intended to facilitate much-needed structural changes. The RPP believes that these changes will contribute to a more efficient and professional education system for Nagaland.

Among the key points submitted, the RPP advocates for the removal of the post of Principal Director, emphasizing the importance of streamlining the hierarchy within the department to enhance overall efficiency.

To prevent potential conflicts of interest, the RPP proposes the creation of a dedicated Teachers' Recruitment Board. This board would oversee teacher recruitment independently, addressing concerns related to the existing recruitment processes.

The RPP highlights the urgency of shifting the department's focus from "developmental" activities to prioritizing student welfare. It asserts that the poor state of government schools is due to a lack of emphasis on students' well-being and insufficient management.

The RPP stresses the importance of ensuring that the salaries of teachers, police personnel, and health workers are paid without delays. It underscores the significance of consistent payment, citing past protests and strikes as indicators of the government's neglect of education.

The RPP insists on a substantial increase in budget allocation for the School Education department. It points out that the current allocation is significantly lower compared to other sectors, highlighting the need for a more substantial investment in education.

The RPP suggests that the employment of Yoga teachers is unnecessary, as Yoga encompasses both physical and spiritual exercises, which may conflict with the state's ethos and culture.

During the meeting, Dr. Yhome clarified that the department is not appointing Yoga teachers, addressing a concern raised by the RPP.

The Advisor expressed his commitment to bringing about structural changes within the department and stated the importance of support from all stakeholders in this endeavor.