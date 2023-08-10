In the wake of the contentious issues brought forth by the Modi government, particularly the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and "The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023," the Rising People’s Party has called on the NDPP-BJP Coalition government to take immediate action.

The people of Nagaland have grown well-acquainted with the potential consequences of these legislations, which if not addressed by the state government, could have significant ramifications for Nagaland. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Rising People’s Party strongly demands that the NDPP-BJP Coalition government urgently convene a special session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The party emphasizes the need for the assembly to pass resolutions that unequivocally nullify "The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023," recently passed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Additionally, the party calls for measures to halt the spread of the Uniform Civil Code narrative within the state.

The NDPP-BJP Coalition government, which holds a mandate from the people, must act resolutely to safeguard Nagaland from any adverse agendas that might undermine the constitutionally protected status of the state. Both "The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023" and the UCC pose potential threats to Nagaland's unique position, including the significance of Article 371A.

The Rising People’s Party dismisses any attempts to downplay the impact of "The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023" or the UCC on the state, urging the Chief Minister to take substantive actions rather than relying on mere proclamations. It underscores that regional parties like the NDPP-BJP Coalition have a responsibility to protect the state's territorial integrity at all costs, and any appeasement of majoritarian politics should be avoided.

Highlighting the proactive stance taken by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in opposing the UCC, the Rising People’s Party questions whether the NDPP-BJP Coalition can effectively counter the central government's encroachments represented by the UCC and "The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023."