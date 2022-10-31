The Rising People’s Party (RPP) of Nagaland has urged the President of India, Droupadi Murmu to travel by road and skip the air route, in order to experience the pathetic road condition.

In an official statement, the RPP welcomed the President's visit to the state and mentioned that it will be an honour for a tribal state like Nagaland, however, the general public would deeply appreciate it if the President could traverse by road instead of riding the helicopter.

Recounting the days of Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he visited the state in 2004, the RPP in the release stated, "The one and only time a visiting dignitary, whether a Prime Minister or President of India, who travelled by road – from Dimapur airport to the state capital Kohima – was the Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004."

"Experiencing the road condition, the late PM was reported to have quipped “If this is the best road in Nagaland, it is difficult to imagine how bad the worst is", the release added.

"It’s doubly sure that the state government has in place a comfortable itinerary for your visit including a helicopter ride to reach Kohima in 15 minutes instead of a road trip which may take 3 hours for a mere 74 km journey..... the often tried and tested cliché “Security Reasons” may have guided the state government’s decision but as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of India you’re well aware that Nagaland has been an oasis of peace for the last 25 years", the statement added.

Further, the party hopes that the suggestion is taken in the right spirit.