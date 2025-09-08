Nagaland RMSA-2016 teachers launch indefinite sit-in protest over unmet demands

Over 350 teachers under the banner of the Nagaland RMSA Teachers’ Association (NRMSATA)-2016 began an indefinite sit-in demonstration on Monday outside the Directorate of School Education in Kohima, pressing the state government to address their long-pending demands without further delay.

NRMSATA-2016 spokesperson Renbemo L. Patton said the agitation stems from the state government’s alleged inaction in implementing a Supreme Court ruling related to service benefits and dues owed to the teachers.

Patton stated that despite repeated attempts through peaceful and democratic means, their grievances remain unresolved. “We are compelled to adopt this non-violent and lawful step after all our appeals went unheard,” he said.

This marks the second phase of the teachers’ agitation, following a pen-down strike they launched on August 25.

The teachers alleged that the government’s failure to act on their demands is not only a violation of law but also an affront to justice, dignity, and fairness. They reiterated that their protest will continue indefinitely until their legitimate rights are recognised and corrective measures are taken.

Their primary demand is the official recognition of salary and service benefits from their original date of appointment in 2016, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order. They also called for the immediate implementation of the ROP 2017 pay scale, along with regular annual increments, to bring them at par with their counterparts in the SSA-RMSA 2010–13 category.

In addition, the association appealed to civil society groups, student bodies, and workers’ organisations to extend solidarity to their movement.

Responding to concerns about the education of students in 133 government schools where their members are employed, Patton said, “As responsible teachers, we are deeply concerned for the children. We never wished to resort to agitation. We are eager to return to classrooms, but denial of our rights has left us with no choice.”