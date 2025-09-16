Nagaland RMSA-2016 teachers’ protest over scale pay, regularisation enters seventh day

Nagaland’s RMSA-2016 batch teachers continued their agitation for the seventh consecutive day on September 16, marching from the Directorate of School Education to the Civil Secretariat, demanding scale pay, regularisation, and inclusion in the state teaching cadre.

Carrying banners and shouting slogans, the teachers emphasised that they should receive the same benefits as their 2010-13 batch counterparts.

“We are an integral part of the state’s teaching system,” said Imlitemjen Imchen, President of the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers’ Association (NRMSATA-2016). “The RMSA guidelines clearly specify that states should maintain unified teaching cadres and avoid creating a separate ‘RMSA cadre.’”

Imchen accused the department of coercing teachers into signing contracts tied to the scheme’s tenure. He also pointed to past court victories: in 2022, the Guwahati High Court restored their salary after a government order cut it from Rs 31,000 to Rs 25,000, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court.

“Despite clear rulings, the government is delaying implementation by citing a review petition in the Supreme Court filed on August 14,” Imchen said. “This is a deliberate delaying tactic. The department should accept our demand and allow us to teach.”

The state government maintains that the 2016 batch teachers were employed on a contractual basis under RMSA, with tenure co-terminus with the scheme and subject to annual funding from the Government of India. Officials said the verdict will be enforced once the Supreme Court rules on the review petition.

Meanwhile, the Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) called for immediate intervention by the Governor, urging the state to implement the court’s orders without delay. (With inputs from PTI)