Nagaland: Road closure forces traffic detour in Dimapur as landslide damages major bridge

Traffic movement between Dimapur and New Chumoukedima has been suspended following landslides that damaged multiple locations along National Highway 29, the Nagaland Police announced on September 14.

The closure affects the crucial Chathe Bridge to New Chumoukedima Bridge stretch, forcing authorities to implement alternative routes for commuters and transport vehicles until road restoration work is completed.

Light motor vehicles can now travel via the Pimla-Chumoukedima-Jharanpani-Medziphema route, with operations limited to 6:00 am to 6:00 pm daily.

Heavy motor vehicles carrying essential goods are restricted to specific time slots - those travelling from Pimla-Mhantsi-Medziphema can operate from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am, while vehicles from Medziphema-Jharanpani-Mhantsi-Pimla are allowed between 12:00 am and 6:00 am.

For light motor vehicles, an additional route through Niuland-Ghotovi-Zhadima remains available throughout the restricted period.

The landslides have created significant disruption for daily commuters and commercial transport in the region, with the damaged stretch being a vital link connecting Dimapur to New Chumoukedima. Local authorities are working to complete restoration work as quickly as possible.

The closure particularly impacts the flow of essential goods and services between the two areas, making the time-specific restrictions for heavy vehicles crucial for maintaining supply chains while repair work continues on the damaged highway section.