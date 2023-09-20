A devastating road accident occurred in Nagaland on September 20 resulting in the loss of at least eight lives. The accident unfolded as a vehicle en route from Kohima to Mokokchung collided with a truck, leading to a catastrophic fall of both vehicles into a deep gorge. The incident occured at the Kandinu area in between Tseminyu and Wokha.

Seven individuals lost their lives on the spot, while one female passenger succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. The accident was so fearful that both the vehicles were completely mangled due to the sheer force of the collision.

In response to the incident, police arrested the truck driver, who is currently in the custody of the Tseminyu police. Visuals from the accident site showcased the extensive damage inflicted upon the vehicles.

Upon receiving the news at approximately 7:40 am, the police, accompanied by the Traffic Inspector in-charge rushed to the accident site and initiated efforts to retrieve the vehicles.

The vehicle involved in the accident was carrying eight passengers at the time of the collision—six females, two males, including the driver. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Responding to the tragedy, the Wokha District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) mobilized a 13-member team, comprised of Home Guards, Civil Defence personnel, and members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Wokha. This team arrived equipped with specialized equipment, including cutters and machinery, to facilitate the recovery of the victims' bodies from the accident site.

Meanwhile, Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, expressed his sorrow over the road accident that unfolded in the Tseminyu district. The Chief Minister assured that the State Government would provide all necessary assistance in the aftermath of the tragedy. Furthermore, an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2.00 lakh each for the deceased was announced as a gesture of support to the bereaved families.