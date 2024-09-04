Imnainla Jamir, a rock artiste from Nagaland, performed at the Masterpeace Global Bootcamp in Ploiești, Romania from August 28 to September 2. The event gathered 120 participants from 35 countries across four continents.

Jamir, the global ambassador for the Masterpeace COOLeaders programme, opened the boot camp with a performance alongside the Romanian band "Chitara Prahovei." She sang her single "Bloom" and later collaborated with musicians from Romania, Colombia, and the Netherlands for the closing show.

During the boot camp, Jamir attended workshops on using music and sports for social change. She also represented India in a march for global peace with 165 members from 35 countries.

Aart Bos, Chief Changemaker at Masterpeace global, commented on Jamir's involvement: "We are proud that our global ambassador Imnainla Jamir performed with artists from Romania and Colombia.

Music is an effective way to share a unifying message to the world." Masterpeace operates in 40 countries to promote peace and sustainability.