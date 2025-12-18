Nagaland rolls out low-energy technologies for hill districts under Rs 574 crore project

The Excellence for Renewable Energy Studies (CERES) has been engaged as the State Technical Partner to drive research, innovation and technology development under the ELEMENT Project, a major five-year initiative covering 225 villages across 16 districts of Nagaland with a total outlay of Rs 574.63 crore.

The partnership, initially set for 18 months with provision for extension based on performance, places CERES at the centre of efforts to develop and deploy low-energy, locally designed technologies suited to the state’s hill ecosystems. The focus includes zero-energy cold storage systems, hybrid dryers, micro-hydro units, sustainable waste-management solutions and low-energy agricultural machinery.

Officials said the technologies are aimed at addressing critical challenges such as post-harvest losses, low rural incomes and climate vulnerability, while promoting environmentally sustainable practices. The interventions are expected to strengthen agricultural value chains and improve livelihood opportunities in remote and rural areas.

A significant component of the collaboration is the revival and strengthening of CERES as a state-owned hub for research and development, fabrication, skills training and enterprise incubation. The initiative will prioritise capacity-building for local youth, Self-Help Groups and village institutions, enabling communities to adopt, operate and maintain the technologies themselves.

The project design includes piloting and scientific validation of technologies before scaling them up through community institutions and local entrepreneurs. All activities will adhere to World Bank environmental and social safeguard standards.

The ELEMENT Project aims to build confidence at the community level, encourage innovation rooted in local knowledge and position Nagaland as a frontrunner in climate-smart, people-centred development, officials added.