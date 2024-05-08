Kohima was abuzz with cultural festivities as Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki kicked off his two-day visit to the state on May 7 evening.

Upon his arrival in the capital, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his wife Kaisa Rio accorded a warm traditional welcome to Suzuki and his delegation at the CM's residential complex.

The cultural extravaganza, organised by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA), showcased the vibrant artistic talents of Nagaland, with performers from across the state putting their best foot forward.

Chief Secretary J. Alam presided over the gala event, which witnessed the participation of ministers, advisors, MLAs, and senior bureaucrats.