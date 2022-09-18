The Rising People's Party (RPP) has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland for allegedly conducting medical camps using state resources and demanded the withdrawal of notification within three days.

''The Rising People's Party vehemently opposes the recent notification of the Principal Director, H&FW Department dated 17th September 2022 directing Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents of all the districts to assist BJP medical camps to be conducted from 19th September to 1st October by the party,'' RPP said in its official statement.

The health department has been directed for medical assistance for the Seva Pakhwada team to conduct medical camps of across the districts of Nagaland.

Terming the notification as illegal and unconstitutional, the RPP stated via a press statement, “The H&FW department is not an extension of the BJP party apparatus nor are the CMOs/MS/employees of the health department party Karyakartas that the BJP can give directions or utilize the department’s service at will”.

“If the BJP Nagaland wants to organize medical camps it’s free to do so with their own resources and their own paid doctors or approach charitable bodies like Lion’s Club and Rotary Club,” the statement added.

Demanding the withdrawal of the letter within three days, the RPP press statement further stated, “There’s a limit to everything and if the Principal Director’s notification is not rescinded/withdrawn within 3 days of the publication of this letter, the Rising People’s Party will resort to agitation.”

Hitting out at Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for maneuvering of his own cabinet colleagues, the RPP press statement further remarked, “Mr Neiphiu Rio may also note the outrageous and condemnable maneuvering of his cabinet colleagues and alliance partners which apart from undermining his own authority also portrays the picture that the CM is now a mute spectator with no real authority.”