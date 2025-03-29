The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, has released Rs 37 crore for the Post Matric Scholarship of ST students in Nagaland. The funds will be disbursed to beneficiaries by the Scheme Implementing Agency after completing necessary formalities.

The agency extended appreciation towards the proactive efforts of Temjen Imna Along, Minister for Tourism & Higher Education, in coordinating with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the timely release of the scholarship funds. They also thanked the Union Minister and Ministry officials for fulfilling the assurance.

Additionally, the Higher Education Department has been informed that the final installment of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) Post Matric Scholarship for 2023-24, amounting to Rs 1274.01 lakhs, has been cleared and is with the finance ministry. The installment is expected to be released on or before March 31, 2025.

Minister Temjen Imna Along met with Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, on March 24, 2025, where the Union Minister assured the release of the pending final installment.