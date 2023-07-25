In a historic moment, the first woman member from Nagaland in the Rajya Sabha, S Phangnon Konyak on July 25 presided over the House, during the Monsoon Session.

"Immensely privileged, humbled and overwhelmed to preside over the Rajya Sabha today. Happy that it was a productive one with The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, having been passed by the House.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, women today are being given due respect and space in politics and leadership. My heartfelt gratitude to the most respected Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji for this opportunity," said Phangnom, who is also the Nagaland BJP Mahila Morcha president.



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Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to Smt. @SPhangnon ji, the first woman MP from Nagaland to the Rajya Sabha, on her well-deserved appointment as Vice-Chairman of the August House. This momentous achievement is a testament to the rising potential of the North East, bolstered by the unwavering commitment of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji towards the region's empowerment."

My heartfelt congratulations to Smt. @SPhangnon ji, the first woman MP from Nagaland to the Rajya Sabha, on her well-deserved appointment as Vice-Chairman of the august House.



This momentous achievement is a testament to the rising potential of the North East, bolstered by the… https://t.co/1xRgNmQDqN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 25, 2023

Earlier, Phangnom created history by becoming the first-ever woman to be elected as a Member of Rajya Sabha from Nagaland in April 2022 and the second woman from the state to be elected to either House of the Parliament or the State Assembly.

She also became the first-ever woman member to be appointed to the panel of vice-chairpersons on July 17, 2023.