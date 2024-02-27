In Nagaland, S. Toiho Yeptho of the National Congress Party (NCP) has been unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, expressing his congratulations on Yeptho's appointment, highlighted the symbolic importance of his election stating the trust and faith the assembly places in his capabilities. Describing Yeptho as a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience in public service, the Chief Minister emphasized his confidence in Yeptho's ability to fulfill his constitutional duties efficiently.

Yeptho's election to the position of Deputy Speaker marks a milestone in his political career and serves as a recognition of his dedication and commitment to public service.