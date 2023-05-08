Under the close collaboration of the Nagaland government and the Assam Rifles, 676 people from Nagaland who were stranded amid the violent and unsettling circumstances in Manipur were safely evacuated and arrived in Kohima on May 7.

With mixed emotions, they were received with smiles and a sense of relief among the parents. The evacuated citizens include students from RIMS, Central Agri University, Food and Technology College, Manipur University, and Sports Academy, besides women and children.

The evacuated persons were escorted and received at the IGAR (North) Kohima in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton, DGP Nagaland Rupin Sharma, Inspector General of Assam Rifles Vikas Lakhera, and other senior government officials and parents.

During a reception programme, Patton in his speech acknowledged the Almighty for bringing safe the citizens back to Nagaland.

The Deputy Chief said the incident took place for a few days but the state could not immediately evacuate the citizens like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh as the numbers compared to Nagaland are few, and considering the distance they have arranged chartered flights.

Yet Nagaland brought 676 citizens and another 650 are yet to come, but asserted that the government is making efforts to bring them safely, Patton added. He encouraged the students not to let the situation disturb their studies but continue even from their homes until the situation is normalized.

Denouncing the criticism towards Nagaland government over the evacuation, DGP Sharma said the government is more interested in the safety of the citizens at Imphal and Manipur, while it was in contacts with the Assam rifles and Manipur government, police and the CRPF to ensure the safety and adequate protection in ensuring that there will be no harm.

Inspector General, Assam Rifles, Vikas Lakhera said the joint operation with the Government of Nagaland, state Police and the civil society was deliberately planned and took responsibility to bring back the citizens of the state ensuring all safety.

Meanwhile, the District administration had arranged five buses to drop the citizens to Dimapur free of cost while additional 30 Taxis were also arranged for interested persons to make use of the service to reach Dimapur.

It may be mentioned that a total of 14 Buses entered Imphal on May 6, and out of 14 buses, 10 belong to the NST and four buses from the Police department. While three NST Buses were already stationed at Imphal some days back and five stand-by NST buses at Senapati.