In an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran Nagaland politician and former chief minister of the state, SC Jamir has called for swift resolution to the long-standing Naga political issue. Jamir, who has also served as a governor in multiple Indian states stated the urgency of concluding the Naga peace talks, which have been ongoing since 1997.

In a letter congratulating Prime Minister Modi on the recent electoral triumphs of the BJP in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Jamir commended the Prime Minister's leadership. However, he underlined the need for immediate attention to the Naga political problem, expressing concerns over the lack of a final solution despite significant efforts by the Centre since 2014.

Jamir stated, "The taste of a cake is in its eating; we Nagas are still awaiting a final Solution and Peace Agreement to end the Naga political problem." He highlighted the conviction that a single-minded, determined approach from Modi could bring an end to this complex issue. The letter urged the Prime Minister to make a decisive move within the next two months, before the conclusion of his second term.

"The traditional A, B, C belongs to you – the ability to deliver, a balanced approach, and clarity in mind, along with political courage. Hence, I will be only repeating myself that before your second term ends, you can take a final call to bring an end to the Naga issue," the letter emphasized, pledging to etch Modi's name in "golden letters in Naga history" if a peace pact is signed.

Jamir expressed confidence in the Prime Minister's understanding of the issue's gravity, stating that various Naga delegations and leaders have also called for an early solution. "Nagas of Nagaland state in particular and the Nagas in general are keenly looking towards your political leadership," the letter continued.

The veteran politician commended Modi's leadership in guiding India's economy towards stability, citing the impressive GDP growth rate. "Our fast-paced growth will certainly help create more opportunities and improve 'Ease Of Living' for our people," Jamir acknowledged, extending good wishes for the Prime Minister's political endeavors.