Nagaland School Education Dept says employees cannot decide budget head for salaries amid SSA, RMSA agitation

The Department of School Education, Government of Nagaland, has issued a clarification amid ongoing agitation by mainstreamed Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers of the 2010 and 2013 batches over the release of their salaries.

In a press statement issued on September 25, 2026, the Department stated that the SSA and RMSA teachers of the 2010 and 2013 batches were initially appointed against posts created under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), with their salaries funded by the Government of India.

However, as the recruitment advertisements and appointment orders did not specify that the appointments were under SSA/RMSA on CSS terms, the teachers sought mainstreaming into the State School Education Cadre. The Department noted that since the appointments were made through an open recruitment process with clearance from the Personnel & Administrative Reforms (P&AR) and Finance Departments and with the approval of the State Cabinet, a total of 2,293 eligible teachers were mainstreamed into the State Cadre on September 2, 2022, under the Nagaland School Education Service Rules, 2017.

It further stated that the mainstreamed teachers are currently drawing salary under the 7th Revision of Pay (ROP), along with scale pay and other admissible entitlements, and are governed by the same service rules and government instructions applicable to regular State Government employees.

According to the Department, the 2010 and 2013 batch teachers have demanded that their salaries be drawn from the State Account Head under the Non-Plan Budget. Representations submitted in this regard have been taken up with the concerned authorities.

The statement also mentioned that the Adviser for School Education, along with officials from Samagra Shiksha, the School Education Department and the Finance Department, held consultations with representatives of the teachers on June 3, 2025, to deliberate on the matter.

Reiterating its position, the Department said that while the State Government is making efforts to ensure timely disbursement of salaries and adequate budgetary provisions, it is not within the prerogative of State employees to determine the specific Budget Head of Account from which their salaries are drawn.