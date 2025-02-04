The School Leadership Academy (SLA) of Nagaland has secured national recognition for its outstanding contributions to educational leadership development, receiving the Certificate of Excellence for the second consecutive year.

The award was presented during the National Review & Planning workshop at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, which concluded on January 31, 2025. The three-day event was organised by the National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL) and the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA).

Operating under the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the SLA has established itself as a crucial institution for developing educational leadership in Nagaland.

The academy's work includes comprehensive training programs for school leaders and the production of video documentaries showcasing successful practices implemented by school heads across the state.

This continued recognition highlights Nagaland's commitment to strengthening its educational leadership framework through innovative training and documentation methods.