Nagaland seals agreement with British Council to appoint UK as Hornbill festival 2025 country partner

Nagaland positioned the Hornbill festival for a stronger global spotlight after naming the United Kingdom as its country partner for the 2025 edition.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and British Council India Director Alison Barrett formalised the partnership in New Delhi, with British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron in attendance. Officials said the agreement is expected to elevate international engagement and strengthen collaboration in tourism, education and the creative sector.

As part of the partnership, the British Council will curate several cultural programmes, including a performance by Scottish musician Ruairidh Maclean (RuMac) on December 2.

In a separate development in Gurugram, the state government designated Air India Express as the official travel partner for the festival. The airline introduced a Boeing 737-8 featuring a Tsüngkotepsü-inspired livery celebrating Ao Naga heritage and announced a 15 per cent fare concession for travel to and from Dimapur for bookings between November 20 and 30. The aircraft will be received by the chief minister at Dimapur Airport on November 22.

Air India Express will also support artist travel and open a dedicated Hornbill counter at Dimapur Airport.

The Hornbill festival, held annually at Kisama from December 1 to 10, remains Nagaland’s flagship tourism event, drawing large domestic and international crowds. Officials said the new partnerships are expected to improve accessibility, widen global visibility and enhance the overall visitor experience.