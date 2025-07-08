Nagaland seals key Japan deals to boost youth, jobs, and global ties

Nagaland has taken significant steps to deepen its engagement with Japan, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio leading a high-level delegation to Tokyo to secure strategic agreements focused on youth development, employment, education, and cultural exchange.

The visit, marked by multiple high-impact meetings, led to the signing of key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between Nagaland and Japanese institutions across sectors, including human resource development, agriculture, technology, education, and creative industries.

A major highlight was the MoU signed with Kochi Prefecture, which targets human resource exchange and employment opportunities for Naga youth in Japan. The agreement also emphasises capacity building and transfer of agricultural technology, laying a foundation for long-term collaboration in skill development.

Complementing this effort, another MoU was signed with ARMS Incorporation, a Japanese company led by Masayoshi Hamajima. The partnership aims to promote cooperation in sports and human resource development, particularly among the youth of Nagaland. The state's Centre of Excellence for Foreign Languages, which trains students in Japanese, was also showcased as a key enabler for these new pathways.

Rio’s delegation also engaged with the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, where future youth leadership exchanges and participation in policy dialogues were discussed. Executive Director Dr. Nobuko Kayashima extended a formal invitation to the chief minister to join upcoming strategic forums in Japan.

Additional agreements included letters of intent on establishing an engineering college, developing sports infrastructure, promoting student and policy exchanges, and fostering peace-building initiatives.

In a unique move to bridge cultural ties, Rio met with prominent figures in Japan’s anime and creative industry, including creators from AXON, Eclat Animal, and famed Doraemon artist Toshiyuki Honda. Discussions revolved around collaborative education initiatives in animation and potential creative projects based in Nagaland.

The delegation also engaged with the Japan-India Friendship Association of Nagano Prefecture. Former MP Jun Matsumoto and other officials explored cooperation in agriculture and workforce development. Representatives from Nomura Securities indicated preliminary interest in exploring investment prospects in the state.

The Embassy of India in Tokyo, led by Ambassador Sibi George, facilitated the engagements and hosted the delegation for an official dinner. Rio acknowledged the embassy’s proactive role in fostering state-level collaborations, calling its outreach efforts “exemplary.”

Speaking at the close of the visit, Rio underlined Nagaland’s readiness to partner globally. “Nagaland is ready to engage. Our youth are eager, our people are capable, and our government is committed to forging meaningful, future-oriented partnerships. Japan will always find a special partner in Nagaland,” he said.