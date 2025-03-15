The second phase of the 3,900-km-long ‘Shaurya Yatra’ bike rally, which commenced from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, was officially flagged off from the Rangapahar Military Station in Nagaland’s Dimapur district on Saturday, March 15.

Following a grand inaugural ceremony at Vijaynagar, Arunachal Pradesh, the rally was ceremonially flagged off by Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, at Rangapahar, according to a press release issued by the Assam Rifles.

As part of the event, participants engaged in an interaction with a retired Subedar Major of the Assam Rifles, who shared inspiring stories of courage and service, reinforcing the spirit of dedication among the riders.

Having already traversed 550 km across Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the rally is now en route to Guwahati before continuing its journey towards the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, where it is scheduled to conclude on March 23.

A total of 12 bikers, including personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and local enthusiasts from Arunachal Pradesh, are participating in this remarkable journey. Along the way, they are engaging with ex-servicemen, expressing gratitude for their service, and acknowledging their role in nation-building.

In addition, the bikers will interact with school children, encouraging them to consider careers in the Indian Armed Forces and instilling a sense of patriotism among the youth.

Organized under the theme ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, the ‘Shaurya Yatra’ aims to foster national integration, honor the sacrifices of the armed forces, and spread the message of unity, courage, and national pride.