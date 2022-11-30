In view of the violation of law and order situation along the Chumoukedima-Peren border area and to prevent loss of human life and property, the Commissioner of Police of Dimapur- Kevithuto Sopjie, IPS imposed Section 144 CrPC along the Chumukedima-Peren border belt.

According to an official statement, the Commissioner has prohibited the assembly of more than 5 persons and carrying of any lethal weapons and arms including lathis, daggers/machetes, sticks, spears, catapults or any other dangerous articles in the highway stretch from Vihuto Village-Khehoyi Village- Kiyevi Village area and along the Chumoukedima- Peren Border belt.

Also Read: Naga peace talks between Centre, NSCN (IM) postponed

The order shall come into effect from 06:00 hrs of December 1, 2022, and shall remain enforced until further notice.

Notably the commissioner in the notification stated that there has been an apprehension that the movement/presence of anti-social elements may result in a breach of peace in the said area.

''As the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby. passed ex-parte due to security exigency,'' it added.

Earlier on November 7, the state government of Nagaland imposed Section 144 Cr.PC along the Chumoukedima - Peren Border Belt in the state.