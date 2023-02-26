Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Dimapur in line with the Election Commission of India's directions to ensure peaceful elections.

Security personnel are carrying out a strict vigil in a bid to prevent any untoward incident in the district.

It needs mention here that so far, a few incidents of pre-poll violence have been reported from the state.

An NCP supporter's house was reportedly attacked and destroyed allegedly by miscreants in Wokha district late Saturday evening.

In another incident, miscreants opened indiscriminate firing at the residence of NDPP's Dimapur Il candidate Moatoshi. As per reports, the unidentified miscreants came in 2 vehicles and fired several shots. Several persons were injured in the incident.

Nagaland will go to polls tomorrow. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm. A total of 13.17 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 183 candidates in the fray.

The BJP and NDPP are contesting the elections on a 20-40 seat-sharing arrangement while the NPF and Congress are contesting in 22 and 23 seats respectively.

The counting of votes will be held on March 2.