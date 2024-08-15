A portion of National Highway-29 between Kohima and Dimapur will be closed from August 16 to 18, 2024, due to ongoing restoration work following a landslide at Dzüdza village under Sechü Zubza. The Kohima Deputy Commissioner (DC) has announced that the affected section, spanning from chainage KM 163+980 to KM 164+030 (RHS), will be inaccessible to all vehicles, including light and heavy traffic, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the three-day period.

To mitigate the disruption, the DC has directed that traffic be rerouted via the Peducha Bridge to Tsiesema (10 Mile Road) and Dzüdza Bridge-Mezo Basa-Sechüma-Sechü Zubza routes, with the latter being reserved for light vehicles only.