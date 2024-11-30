In a landmark development, the Government of Nagaland and the British High Commission to India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reserve five annual slots in the prestigious Chevening Scholarship program exclusively for candidates from Nagaland.

The MoU was formalized on November 30, 2024, at the Chief Minister’s official residence, with Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), signing on behalf of the state government. Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata, represented the UK.

The ceremony was attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and British High Commissioner to India Linda Cameron.

This initiative, conceived and facilitated by IDAN, marks a significant step towards strengthening international collaborations and investing in human capital.

The Chevening Scholarship, a flagship initiative of the UK Government, offers full funding for a one-year master’s degree at any university in the United Kingdom. It aims to nurture exceptional individuals with leadership potential and foster a global network of changemakers.



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Under the new agreement, the Government of Nagaland will part-fund these reserved slots, ensuring more opportunities for the state’s aspiring leaders to acquire advanced skills and knowledge in their chosen fields.

This collaboration is a transformative step for Nagaland, which is on the cusp of substantial social and economic growth. By equipping its youth with global perspectives and skills, the state aims to address its need for advanced human capital to drive development.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to investing in education as a cornerstone of progress,” said Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. “It aligns Nagaland’s growth aspirations with global standards and showcases the state’s potential on the international stage.”

Applications will follow the standard Chevening process, with candidates evaluated by a panel of experts that includes representatives from the Nagaland Government. The first application cycle for these reserved slots will commence in mid-2025. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to contact IDAN for guidance.

This initiative not only fosters international academic engagement but also highlights Nagaland’s commitment to empowering its youth and leveraging education as a tool for sustainable progress.

By joining Chevening’s global network of scholars, Nagaland’s students will gain access to unparalleled opportunities, bringing the state closer to realizing its full potential.