In a significant development, security forces in Nagaland have seized a substantial stash of arms and communication devices.

The haul includes eleven 82 mm Mortars, four RCL Tubes, ten Pistols, and 199 Radio Sets along with Satellite Phones.

The operation, dubbed 'Cloudburst', was a major achievement.

As per the Indian Army officials, more information on the operation is currently being gathered.



Also Read: Nagaland: Transmission tower collapse threatens state's electricity supply; FIR lodged

Earlier on April 24, a construction labourer abducted from Kohima was rescued during a daring night operation by a combined police team.

On April 23, a construction labourer kidnapped from Kohima was rescued from Pfütsero in a daring night operation by a combined police team from Kohima led by SDPO (North) and assisted by Phek Police.

The police operation was activated following a complaint that on 22/04/2024 a labourer (non-tribal) was kidnapped by unknown miscreants on the pretext of construction of a house.