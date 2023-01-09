All Tribal Apex Hoho's has called for a meeting to discuss the issues regarding the upcoming state election, which is crucial in the present situation.

The meeting has been scheduled for 11 AM on 12th Jan 2023 at Saramati Hotel in Dimapur.

Notably, the meeting will be held with reference to the recent developments in Nagaland.

Further, the Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) and citizens of the state feel that the BJP Government has not been able to fulfil its election promise of 2018. The NPAC is standing firm in our demand "Solution before Election", claims Nagaland People's Action Committee.

"This meeting is of utmost importance as it will give us a platform to bring forth our concerns and provide us with an opportunity to come up with solutions that can help improve the state election process. We urge all Tribal Apex Hoho's to attend this meeting positively," reads the release.

Also Read: Nagaland: NF Railway issues eviction notice to encroachers spread across 30 hectares in Dimapur

Notably, Nagaland's apex tribal body Naga Hoho accused the BJP-led Central goverment of failing to address the wish of the Naga people for a lasting settlement.

The apex body claimed that the BJP government assured in the 2018 assembly election with the slogan "Election for solution".

In a press statement, the Naga Hoho recalled that the prime minister of India had given 18 months to bring Indo-Naga political solution after assuming the top office in 2014 but the settlement is not announced even after more than eight years of power at the Centre.

"The GoI is well aware that more than twenty-five years have gone ever since the signing of the Indo-Naga cease-fire with the objectives for finding out Indo-Naga political settlement," the press release stated.



"Apparently, the Naga peace Accord which is believed to be at its final stage and likely to culminate anytime seems to be never-ending political negotiations. Very disgustingly, India has employed the colonial policy of further divides and fragmentation of the Naga people despite recognition of Naga political problem as a unique situation and history," it added.