Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has urged the Centre to extend the exemption from the Protected Area Permit (PAP) requirement for foreign nationals visiting the state throughout the year, arguing that the existing 10-day relaxation during the Hornbill Festival is insufficient to support tourism, trade and investment.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rio welcomed the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to relax the Protected Area Regime in Nagaland from December 1 to 10 every year, coinciding with the Hornbill Festival. However, he said the limited window did not address the state's wider tourism and economic needs.

For the 2026 edition of the festival, Rio sought an extension of the exemption from November 15 to December 15, saying international tourists often arrive ahead of the event and stay beyond its conclusion to explore Nagaland's cultural heritage and tourist destinations.

He said restricting the exemption to 10 days creates logistical difficulties for foreign visitors, tour operators, travel agencies and hospitality businesses, limiting the potential economic gains from tourism.

The chief minister also called for exemptions from PAP requirements for foreign investors, corporate representatives, business delegations and their accompanying family members visiting Nagaland for trade and investment-related engagements.

Similar relaxations were sought for foreign sportspersons, professional players, coaches, technical officials and team management personnel participating in sporting events in the state.

Referring to the Indian Football League, which Nagaland is hosting, Rio said national-level clubs were scheduled to arrive from November 14, including teams featuring foreign players. He warned that the existing restrictions could create difficulties for their participation and movement.

Rio further sought exemptions for diplomats and representatives of countries having international partnerships with Nagaland, as well as foreign companies and institutions working with the state government on human resource development, employment generation and overseas placement of skilled professionals.

Describing Nagaland as the 'Land of Festivals', the chief minister said cultural events and tourism activities take place throughout the year, making a short-duration relaxation inadequate for the sustained growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors.

He also flagged the adverse impact of a similar limited exemption last year and reiterated the need for a broader arrangement to facilitate foreign tourist arrivals.

While acknowledging the security considerations behind the Protected Area Regime, Rio said legitimate tourism, business, cultural and sporting activities should not face unnecessary restrictions.

He said a comprehensive exemption would help Nagaland attract foreign investment, expand international partnerships, create employment opportunities and contribute to the Centre's vision of developing the Northeast as a major tourism and investment destination.

A Protected Area Permit (PAP) is a mandatory travel document for foreign nationals visiting or staying in designated protected areas, including certain parts of the Northeast.