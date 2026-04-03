Nagaland sends seven-member boxing team to Junior National Championship in Nagpur

The Nagaland Amateur Boxing Association (NABA) has announced the selection of a seven-member team to compete in the 7th Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship. The event is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 11, 2026, in Nagpur.

The team includes four boys and three girls who will represent Nagaland at the national level. They will be accompanied by coach Kuchohu Curha, a certified boxing coach with a postgraduate degree in sports coaching (boxing) from Patiala, Punjab.

The Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Government of Nagaland, is sponsoring the team’s participation in the championship. This support reflects the state’s commitment to promoting sports among its youth.

The Nagaland Amateur Boxing Association has expressed confidence in the team’s abilities and extended its best wishes to the players for a successful campaign. The association hopes the players will perform well and gain valuable experience.

The Junior National Championship provides a platform for young boxers from across India to showcase their talent and compete at a high level. Participation in such events is crucial for the development of sports in the region.

Coach Kuchohu Curha’s expertise is expected to guide the team effectively throughout the competition. His background in sports coaching is seen as an asset for the young athletes.

The state’s backing through the Department of Youth Resources and Sports highlights the importance of nurturing sporting talent. This initiative aims to encourage more youth to take up boxing and other sports.

Overall, the team’s participation in the championship marks a significant step for Nagaland’s presence in national boxing events. The association and sponsors look forward to the players’ achievements in Nagpur.