Nagaland: Senior BJP leader resigns to explore new public engagement

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former National Spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon has announced his resignation from the party's primary and active membership, as well as from all party positions, with immediate effect.

In a formal letter addressed to the President of the BJP Nagaland State Unit, Kikon conveyed his decision after "careful thought and deep introspection." He stated that while his journey with the party over the past decade had been meaningful and enriching, the time had come for him to take a step back and pursue new avenues of public service and policy work.

Kikon, who has served the party in various capacities including as the Prabhari (in-charge) of BJP Mizoram and as a National Spokesperson, expressed his deep gratitude to the BJP leadership and colleagues for the trust placed in him throughout his tenure.

"My decision is guided by the need to explore new forms of public engagement that I believe will allow me to continue contributing to society in meaningful ways," he wrote in his resignation.

Kikon also extended his best wishes to the BJP Nagaland State Unit, wishing them success in their future endeavors.