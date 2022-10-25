The People's Republic of Nagalim has alleged that the Senior Citizen Association of Nagaland (SCAN) has targeted NSCN unfairly with their misleading statement that NSCN had occupied Ntangki National Park and put it under its full control.

In a press statement, the Republic of Nagalim stated that SCAN should have acted in a more responsible manner and not go for spoiled-brat-like grumble with the highly inflammatory allegations against NSCN.

"They should have chosen the path that would reflect their wisdom and temperament on the given issue rather than cry foul against NSCN bereft of valid justification. On the contrary, had it not been the NSCN and counter-measures taken by it, the Ntangki National Park could have been another story today", the statement reads.

Further as per the release, the People's Republic of Nagalim claimed that on record Ntangki National Park originally belongs to Old Bisumpui village with defined boundaries.

"....On no occasion, NSCN had disturbed or caused harassment to the forest department in performing its duties. NSCN as a responsible organization will never overstep its role to stoop that low to be a source of nuisance to the forest department and thus, the question of the forest department having to ask permission from the NSCN should never arise. Such fabricated statement from the mouth of SCAN is something highly uncalled for", the release adds.

Notably on October 18, based on a Right To Information (RTI) application filed to the PIO, Interlocuter and Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Nagaland has alleged that a large number of RCC buildings meant for Forest Department Staff Quarters constructed few years ago by the state government within the reserved forests of the national park under Peren districts have been served vacation notice.

“Consequent upon the vacation notice/order by the government, all the staff of Forest Department occupying the said quarters at Intangki Reserved Forest have been displaced in compliance to the directives of the Government,” mentions the RTI application.

The RTI applicants further allege that the state government has allotted the whole residential establishment to a faction of the Naga Political Group.

It has been noticed earlier that the staff quarters of the Forest Department had been allegedly taken over and were under complete control of NSCN (IM). It was also made apparently clear that the Forest Department was helpless and was failing to stop the NSCN (IM) cadre from their activities within the Intangki National Park.

Earlier, the members of the Senior Citizens’ Association of Nagaland (SCAN)felt the need to act responsibly and out of the veracity of the matter and filed an RTI to the Public Information officer (PIO), Interlocutor and Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan on September 14, 2020, seeking immediate action on the concerns regarding the siege of the National Park by a faction of the Naga political group.



