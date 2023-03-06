Despite the infighting and lobbying within the BJP camp for the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, there is a strong indication that senior Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader T R Zeliang may be assigned the office of Deputy CM.

An 8th time MLA and former Chief Minister of Nagaland, T R Zeliang is in the race for the post of Deputy CM.

With T R Zeliang’s selection to the post of Deputy CM will automatically make him the second in command in former CM Neiphiu Rio’s ministry.

Notably, former feputy CM Y Patton and BJP MLA Jacob Zhimomi are in the race for the seat. While Y Patton won from the Tyui assembly seat, Zhimomi won by a massive margin from the Ghaspani 1 seat.

It is noteworthy, BJP is still vouching for 5-6 berths in the cabinet.

The NDPP-BJP coalition had won a clear majority in the just concluded elections for the 14th Nagaland Assembly, with NDPP winning 25 seats and BJP winning 12. The government formation in Nagaland will mark the second term for the NDPP-BJP coalition.

As the Neiphiu Rio government is set to be sworn in on March 7, leaders of the Mon district unit of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have demanded that three of their elected MLAs be allotted key portfolios in the new government.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister designate Neiphiu Rio and BJP national secretary and Northeast co-convenor Rituraj Sinha, the leaders of both parties from Mon district have urged their respective party leaderships to allot the Home department to Tizit MLA P Paiwang Konyak, the Family Welfare department to Tapi MLA Noke Wangnao, and the Roads and Bridges department to Tehok MLA CL John.

Also read : Mon district unit of NDPP and BJP demand key portfolios for 3 elected MLAs in Nagaland government