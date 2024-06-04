Nagaland gears up to conduct its first-ever Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections on June 26, marking a significant milestone in the state's democratic journey. This historic election will witness the participation of three Municipal Councils and 36 Town Councils, with a notable 33 per cent reservation for women, a progressive step towards gender inclusivity in local governance.

The decision to hold municipal elections with women's reservation comes after the last ULB election in 2004, which lacked such provisions. The State boasts a total of 418 wards spread across 39 municipalities and town councils, with 142 wards specifically reserved for women. Among the prominent councils, Kohima, Dimapur, and Mokokchung fall under Municipal councils, while the remaining are categorized as Town councils.

According to the election schedule, nominations will be accepted from June 7 to June 11, followed by scrutiny of valid nomination papers on June 13. Candidates will have until June 20 to withdraw their candidature. On the same day, the lists of contesting candidates and polling stations will be published. In the event of any re-polling, it will be conducted on June 28. The crucial process of vote counting and result declaration is slated for June 29.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced across all Municipal and Town Council areas slated for polling, effective immediately and lasting until the culmination of elections.

It's noteworthy that the state cabinet, on April 26, provided administrative approval for the conduct of ULB elections in Nagaland, along with specifying the rotation-based reservation of wards for women as mandated by the Nagaland Municipal Act of 2023.