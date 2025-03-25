The Nagaland government has taken a major step toward expanding solar energy adoption in the state by launching the Nagaland Solar Mission. The first meeting of the mission, chaired by Chief Secretary Dr J Alam, was held on Monday to discuss the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet on February 29, 2024, aims to provide free electricity of up to 300 units per month for one crore households across India through rooftop solar installations. To make the initiative more accessible, the central government will offer subsidies between 60% and 54% for rooftop solar (RTS) systems ranging from 1 kW to 3 kW.

Nagaland has decided to further ease the financial burden on consumers by supplementing these subsidies with additional state support. The state government will provide subsidies ranging from 36% to 31%, bringing the total financial assistance for residents to 96% for installations up to 2 kW and 85% for systems up to 3 kW.

To support this initiative, Rs 10 crore has been allocated in the 2025-26 financial year. A Solar Mission Team will be established at the Directorate level, along with a Solar Mission Cell at the Secretariat level, to oversee the execution of the scheme.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Finance Commissioner, Secretary of Power, Engineer-in-Chief (Power), and other key personnel from the Power Department.