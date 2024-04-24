The Deputy Commissioner of Shamator, Nagaland, Y. Chingyak Konyak has informed that unprecedented rainfall on April 19 and 20 has left a trail of damage under Shamator district, following which ten villages in the district have been completely cut-off.

Konyak stated that power and cellular connectivity have been severely affected, and scores of culverts and minor bridges have been washed-off.

He added that landslides and mudslides have blocked most of the roads connecting the district, while major bridges have faced tremendous damage.

The Langa bridge, connecting Shamator hq and Tuensang; Muksuke bridge, connecting Chessore sub division with Tuensang and Shipong bridge, connecting Shamator hq with Mangko EAC circle have been severely damaged and on the verge of collapse.

Konyak informed that hundreds of terrace fields and fisheries have been washed off and many vehicles returning from election duty are still stranded in various parts of the district.

He also informed that District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is on the job but lack of machineries and resources have severely impacted road clearance and other restorative work in the district.