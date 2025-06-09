Nagaland's Department of Land Resources, in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India and AIC-CCRI-CED, hosted the ‘Coffee Canvas’ event at the Capital Cultural Hall, Kohima, under the theme “A Journey from Farm to Global Market.” The special programme highlighted the growing prominence of Nagaland’s coffee on both the national and international stages.

Addressing the gathering, G. Ikuto Zhimomi, MLA and Advisor for Land Resources, emphasized the rising global recognition of Nagaland’s coffee industry.

He noted that coffee is the second most consumed drink after water, with 2.25 billion cups consumed globally each day. He said Nagaland is emerging as a strong contender in the Northeast’s coffee narrative.

Zhimomi pointed out that the state has immense untapped potential, with 10.4 lakh hectares, or 62.7% of Nagaland’s geographical area, suitable for coffee cultivation. However, only 11,187 hectares have been developed so far. He highlighted the Department’s push for sustainable and eco-friendly coffee farming, preserving Nagaland’s rich biodiversity and unique flavour profile.

Celebrating the international accolades Nagaland coffee has earned, Zhimomi mentioned its silver and gold wins at the Aurora International Taste Challenge in South Africa in 2021 and 2023. He said Nagaland coffee is now moving from commodity to specialty, becoming the state’s Unique Selling Point (USP). He also stressed the broader economic opportunities, from eco-tourism and café culture to employment generation across the value chain.

Director of Land Resources and CEO of SLNA, Albert Ngullie, also addressed the event. He reiterated that Nagaland has favourable agro-climatic conditions for both Arabica and Robusta varieties and reaffirmed the Department’s long-term vision to bring 50,000 hectares under coffee cultivation by 2047.

Ngullie said the Department’s coffee mission is built on ecology, employment, and economy. Promoting coffee as an agro-forestry crop, it avoids slash-and-burn techniques and promotes sustainable land use. On employment, he said coffee offers meaningful livelihood options for youth, from plantation to retail. The Department has so far supported the establishment of 16 cafés, 12 washing stations, and 7 roasteries, with ongoing training and exposure initiatives.

With only 8% of developed plantations currently in the harvesting stage, the state has produced 195.40 metric tonnes of parchment and cherry coffee so far. Ngullie expressed confidence that at least 50% of plantations will reach the harvest stage in the next two years.

He also highlighted Nagaland’s distinctive coffee flavour, shaped by its elevation, rainfall, and indigenous farming techniques. To maintain this uniqueness, the Department is investing in modern processing technologies and encouraging youth entrepreneurship in related sectors such as roasting, branding, tourism, and retail.

The event featured a welcome address by Dr. G. Hukugha Sema, Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Land Resources, and a briefing on ‘Coffee Canvas’ by Partha Pratim Choudary, Joint Director (Extension), Coffee Board, North Eastern Region.

The technical sessions included an introduction to AIC-CCRI-CED and SDC by Ashvik K.S., a session on coffee exports by Dr. Babu Reddy, a presentation on digital printing and packaging by Ramneek Hora and the HP Team, a brand management session by Ashish, and a live coffee brewing demonstration conducted by the Coffee Quality Division of Eté Coffee.

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks from Hekato N, Additional Director, Department of Land Resources.