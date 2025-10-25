Nagaland showcases rich culture at Autumn Festival in Delhi

Delhi welcomed a vibrant display of Nagaland’s cultural heritage on October 24 as the two-day Autumn Festival 2025 opened at Nagaland House. The event, organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland, features traditional music, dance, handicrafts, and cuisine, offering visitors a glimpse into the state’s rich traditions.

The festival was inaugurated by Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, who also opened the Artisans’ Corner and traditional stalls showcasing handmade crafts, Naga attire, and local delicacies prepared by tribal artisans. The opening ceremony drew Union Minister Jitendra Singh, diplomats, and senior officials.

Highlighting the growing cultural connection between Delhi and Nagaland, Mishra said the festival reflects longstanding ties and proposed expanding such events beyond Nagaland House to larger public venues, including Delhi University campuses and Central Park. He also announced plans to work with the Delhi Tourism Department to establish a dedicated annual Naga Culture Festival.

Nagaland’s Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along said the festival allows Delhi residents to experience the state’s heritage firsthand and serves as a prelude to the 26th Hornbill Festival, scheduled from December 1 to 10. Along also noted efforts to simplify the Inner Line Permit process for tourists and the establishment of special helpline centres at Nagaland Houses in Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

Abu Metha, chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, stressed the importance of boosting tourism and investment cooperation between Delhi and Nagaland.

The Autumn Festival 2025 immerses visitors in the vibrant crafts, textiles, music, and cuisine of Nagaland, bringing the spirit of Northeast India to Delhi and reinforcing the message of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.