Nagaland signs 20-year MoU with IMD for doppler weather radar installation

The Nagaland government’s Department of Higher Education on February 26 signed a 20-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to strengthen weather forecasting, agrometeorological services and atmospheric research in the state.

Under the agreement, the Government of India will install an X-Band Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Dimapur Government College under the Centre’s Mission Mausam scheme, an official statement said.

The MoU aims to enhance Nagaland’s weather forecasting capabilities and improve disaster preparedness, policy planning and public safety. Officials said the collaboration will help generate more accurate and location-specific weather data, which is crucial for agriculture and disaster risk reduction in the state’s hilly terrain.

Institutional cooperation between the Department of Higher Education and IMD will focus on advancing research in urban meteorology and atmospheric sciences, besides exploring new areas of mutual interest. The partnership is also expected to improve understanding of weather-related hazards unique to Nagaland and support more reliable operational forecasts.

Both institutions will jointly develop new applications for mutual benefit and create opportunities for research, training and knowledge exchange for faculty members and students of higher educational institutions across the state.

According to officials, the MoU will come into effect from the date of signing and will remain valid for 20 years, with provisions for amendments through mutual consultation between IMD and the Department of Higher Education.

The agreement was signed at the Directorate of Higher Education in Kohima in the presence of Higher Education and Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, Secretary for Higher and Technical Education Sarita Yadav, Ex-officio Director of Higher Education V. Lovitoly Sema, along with IMD representatives and senior departmental officials.