Nagaland signs 25-year PPA for 20 MW private solar project in Mon district

The Nagaland government has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tvaksas Renewable Pvt Ltd for the development of a 20 MW solar power project at Tizit in Mon district, officials said.

The agreement was signed on August 20, at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Conference Hall in Kohima between the Department of Power and the private renewable energy company. The project will be set up at Lapa Lampong village in Tizit.

The project is Nagaland's first private solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) initiative and is expected to strengthen the state's renewable energy generation capacity while helping it meet its Renewable Consumption Obligations.

Under the agreement, the Phase-I project will be commissioned within 20 months and supply electricity to the state's grid at a fixed tariff of ₹4.12 per unit, as approved by the Nagaland Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Chief Engineer (Transmission and Generation) Nitovi A. Wotsa said Nagaland's present peak power demand stood at 203 MW and was projected to rise to 482 MW by 2034-35.

He said the state was planning to enhance its generation capacity and was encouraging private-sector participation alongside projects developed through state resources to augment local generation and meet the growing demand for electricity.

Principal Secretary, Power, said solar projects could be implemented within a shorter period compared with projects involving longer gestation periods, making them suitable for Nagaland. He urged the developer to complete the project ahead of schedule and asked it to provide employment opportunities to local people during the construction and operational phases.

Tvaksas Renewable plans to scale up its solar programme in Nagaland to 100 MW in phases, according to the company.

The 20 MW project is expected to generate around 35 million units of electricity annually for the next 25 years, reducing the state's dependence on power sourced from outside and helping lower electricity costs, company officials said.

The project is also expected to prevent nearly 25,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually and create employment opportunities for local youth during construction and operation.

Tvaksas Renewable director Bhakti Dave said the project would create new avenues for local employment and youth opportunities while encouraging further investment in the state. She said the long-term PPA would provide predictable electricity costs and contribute to infrastructure and district-level development.

Director Hardik Dave said the company would work closely with the Nagaland Power Department to ensure smooth execution and long-term maintenance of the project.

Finance Director Nayaan Ratandhayara said the project's location at Tizit was strategically important and thanked the Department of Power and the Nagaland Electricity Regulatory Commission for their support.

The project is also expected to contribute to India's renewable energy transition and the national target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.