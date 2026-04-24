Nagaland signs convergence pact to boost maternal, child health services in eastern districts

In a major step towards improving grassroots service delivery, a Letter of Agreement (LoA) was signed among key stakeholders in Nagaland to strengthen maternal and child health, nutrition, and early childhood development in selected districts.

The agreement was signed at the Commissioner’s Office in Kohima in the presence of senior officials including Gregory Thejawelie, Kevileno Angami, and L. Jamithung Lotha, along with representatives from the health department and civil society organisations.

The initiative brings together the Department of School Education, Department of Health & Family Welfare, district administrations, and Eleutheros Christian Society under a unified convergence framework.



Officials said the programme will initially cover 60 villages across six eastern districts Mon, Longleng, Tuensang, Shamator, Kiphire, and Noklak identified due to high levels of malnutrition. The pilot is expected to serve as a model for statewide implementation.

Under the agreement, the education department will focus on early learning and school-based health initiatives, while the health department will ensure delivery of essential services such as immunisation, antenatal and postnatal care, and access to medicines.

The Eleutheros Christian Society will support community mobilisation, awareness campaigns, supplementary nutrition, and training of frontline workers, along with facilitating Aadhaar registration for beneficiaries.



District administrations will monitor implementation, conduct regular reviews, and strengthen village-level governance systems.

A District Convergence Committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, will be set up to track progress, with quarterly review meetings planned at the block level.

The initiative aims to ensure integrated and quality services for mothers and children while creating a scalable model to address malnutrition and improve overall health outcomes in the region.