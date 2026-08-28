Nagaland signs MoU with Google to strengthen school education

The Nagaland government on August 28 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Google to strengthen digital learning in schools, with an investment of more than Rs 10 crore.

The agreement was signed by a Google representative and Nagaland’s Principal Director of School Education during the inaugural ceremony of the Tech X Gaming Expo 2026 in Kohima.

The partnership will focus on improving teaching and learning methods while equipping students with digital and other 21st-century skills needed for future careers.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the convergence of technology, education, gaming and innovation was opening new avenues for the state’s youth.

“Technology provides us with an extraordinary opportunity to overcome geographical distances, connect talent with opportunity and enable our youth to participate in the national and global economy without necessarily having to leave Nagaland,” Rio said.

He said Nagaland needed to become an active participant in India’s transition towards a developed and technologically advanced economy under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Rio identified artificial intelligence, software development, data analytics, game design, e-sports, digital content, robotics, geospatial technology and race engineering as areas offering growing opportunities for young people.

He said the government was developing infrastructure to support this transition, including an 18,000 sq ft Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre in Kohima and the proposed Nagaland Innovation Hub for startups at Chumoukedima, supported by the Ministry of DoNER.

The proposed Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence is also expected to support startups, prototype development, training and employment, with potential applications in sectors including governance, agriculture, healthcare, tourism and sustainability, he said.

Rio also highlighted the work of the Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre in mapping, forest and infrastructure monitoring, disaster-risk assessment and planning. The state’s Drone School, which trains certified pilots, is expected to receive Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) certification shortly following a recent inspection, he said.

“Our objective is clear: to position Nagaland as a leading hub in the North-East for drone skills, innovation and practical applications of unmanned aerial technology,” Rio said.

The chief minister also pointed to Nagaland’s growing interest in e-sports, including the Hornbill E-Sports Championship and the state’s participation in the Khelo India Youth Games.

He said the Tech X Gaming Expo would expand the focus beyond competitive gaming by bringing together game development, streaming, technology and digital career opportunities.

“Our vision is to build a robust e-sports ecosystem and establish Nagaland as a leading gaming hub in the North-East,” Rio said.

He stressed that the objective was not simply to produce gamers but to create opportunities across the wider gaming and technology industry, including for developers, designers, broadcasters, commentators, streamers, event managers and data analysts.

The Kohima Time Trials of the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 were also held as part of the event. Rio said the national talent search had reached the Northeast for the first time, offering another avenue for young people to explore technology-driven careers.

“These are not merely games or recreational activities. They are gateways to some of the most exciting and future-ready careers in the world,” he said.

Rio urged young people to combine ambition with discipline, hard work, continuous learning and innovation, while assuring that the government would continue to build infrastructure and create opportunities.

“The responsibility to seize them rests with you,” he said.

The chief minister said the expo represented more than a technology and gaming showcase, describing it as a demonstration of confidence in Nagaland’s ability to build a stronger digital economy.