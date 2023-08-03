Dimapur police have apprehended six individuals in connection with the sale of counterfeit goods. The arrests came after a written complaint was filed by Titan Company Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited against four shops and two shops, respectively, in Dimapur.

On August 1, the proprietors of four shops located at Sangrila Market along Nyamo Lotha Road and Honkong Market were arrested for selling counterfeit Sonata, Titan, and Fastrack wristwatches. Titan and Fastrack are brands of Titan Company Limited. The search operation resulted in the seizure of 170 wristwatches, 128 watch chains, and 213 dials.

In a similar raid at Hazi Park Market, the proprietors of two shops were also arrested for selling counterfeit cosmetic products of LAKME. A total of 1048 various counterfeit cosmetic products were confiscated during the search.

Both cases have been registered at the East Police station in Dimapur under various sections of the Copyright Act of 1957, Trademark Act of 1999, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.