Nagaland: Skeletal remains of young woman found in Dzu river, Kohima police seek public help

An unidentified skeletal remains of a young woman were discovered in the Dzu River near Zero Point, Chedema, under Kohima district on July 5, around 5:00 PM, prompting an active investigation by local authorities.

According to Kohima Police, the remains were recovered from the downstream section of the river following standard search and recovery protocols. Upon conducting a thorough inquest and subsequent post-mortem examination, forensic findings indicated that the remains belong to a female, estimated to be between 25 to 30 years of age.

All legal formalities in connection with the case have been completed, and the remains are currently being safely preserved at the Morgue facility of the North Police Station, Kohima, while the process of identification is underway.

The Kohima Police have issued a public appeal urging anyone with information related to missing persons, especially women who may have disappeared in or around the Chedema area or along the Dzu River, to come forward. Authorities believe that the identification of the deceased could provide critical leads in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Those with any relevant details such as approximate time of disappearance, physical descriptions, or last known whereabouts of a missing person are requested to contact the North Police Station, Kohima at the dedicated helpline number: 7005986018.

The police emphasized that public cooperation could prove crucial in not only identifying the deceased but also providing closure to a potentially grieving family.

“We appeal to the community to assist us in piecing together the identity of the deceased. Even the smallest piece of information could make a significant difference,” said an official familiar with the investigation.

The matter remains under active investigation, and further updates will be issued as new information emerges.