Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, NSDMA will soon have a State Emergency Operation Centre building- a state-of-the-art facility towards Nagaland Secretariat site Kohima.

Home Commissioner and CEO NSDMA Abhijit Sinha said the new location will enable the accessibility and mobility of the machinery in an effective manner in any given situation.

He said, that the work for the proposed site will commence soon as the state government has cleared the Detail Project Report while the work order was issued to the contractors.

Sinha also exuded hope that the department is expected to have a well equip office in one or two year’s time. Joint CEO of NSDMA, Johnny Raungmei said that the project cost of the Operation Centre building is estimated at 18 crore rupees.

Raungmei further informed that the department is setting up a Nagaland Disaster Management Research Centre below the Transport Commissioner's office which is expected to be completed by this month.

It may be mentioned that the present NSDMA’s Operation Centre located at Keziekie Kohima faced a potential risk as it lack adequate spaces and infrastructure, road network and daily routine traffic congestion.